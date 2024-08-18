NPP Touts Infrastructure Achievements, Pledges More Under Bawumia’s Presidency

Akosua Manu

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has highlighted its significant investments in public infrastructure over the past seven years, citing improved road networks, modernized seaports, and expanded airport facilities.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Akosua Manu Kozie speaking at the NPP’s manifesto launch in Takoradi, said the party has increased the road network from 78,000km to nearly 100,000km, including 2,000km of asphaltic overlay and rehabilitation and maintenance of 11,674km of roads.

She explained that the NPP has also constructed 12 multi-tier interchanges in major cities, with six completed and six under construction.

Additionally, the party has initiated and overseen the construction or rehabilitation of several railways and fish landing sites.

She emphasized the NPP’s commitment to minimizing Ghana’s public infrastructure deficit, citing data to support its claims.

“Progress is a nice word, but change has many enemies… We have backed our claims with data. Anyone who disagrees should subject their position to the crucible of data and debate.”

“As Dr. Bawumia puts it, ‘to lead is to solve.’ Now more than ever, Ghana needs bold solutions to its challenges.”

She concluded by endorsing Dr. Bawumia as the ideal leader for Ghana’s future, citing his vision, innovation, and adaptability.

“Let us choose the right leader for a brighter tomorrow. Vote Dr. Bawumia and the NPP for a future of hope, growth, and prosperity” the Adentan NPP Parliamentary Candidate noted.

-BY Daniel Bampoe