Bawumia Advocates For Tax Cut

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has been championing a comprehensive tax reduction system, aiming to alleviate the burden on businesses and stimulate economic growth.

According to Miracles Aboagye, at the ongoing Manifesto Launch in Takoradi, the Vice-President, Dr Bawumia’s proposal includes removing taxes on essential goods and services, such as the A-level tax and medicine tax.

“And that’s why he [Bawumia] speaks of removing the A-level tax, removing the medicine tax,” Aboagye explained.

“These are things that the Vice President believes that once we do this, it will create a certain space for businesses to be able to thrive.”

The removal of taxes such as the e-levy and betting tax is also on the horizon, Aboagye revealed.

“He [Bawumia] encouraged business owners in particular to look forward to the removal of those taxes,” he said.

The expected outcome of this tax reduction system is a surge in business growth and employment opportunities. “And once they are thriving, they can do more,” Aboagye noted.

“And once they are doing more, they will need more hands to employ more people.”

Dr Bawumia’s vision for a tax-reduced economy is seen as a beacon of hope for businesses and job seekers alike.

BY Daniel Bampoe