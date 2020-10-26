Vote No1 if you have benefited from any of Akufo-Addo’s programs – Minister

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information and MP for Ofoase/Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has called on all Ghanaians who have benefited from any of the Programs of the Akufo-Addo administration to turn out massively at the dec 7 polls and Vote for No 1 on the Presidential and Parliamentary ballot.

Welcoming Vice President Bawumia to a durbar of chiefs and people of Ayirebi, Mr Nkrumah recounted how several governments in Ghana’s history’s have struggled to manage the Ghanaian economy, let alone afford programs that impact the lives of Ghanaians.

He said the Akufo-Addo administration has managed the Ghanaian Economy so well that it has been able to afford several programs that directly impact the lives of the good people of Ghana. “When you have an administration that as a a result of its strong economic management can afford Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, uninterrupted electricity supply, improved NHIS, extensive digitization of public services, free water and electricity during covid and an effective covid response program, it is important for all who have benefited from its programs to work to retain it in power.”

“The challenge ahead of us is not a challenge for NPP supporters only. All of us who have benefited directly or indirectly from any of these initiatives, have an obligation to now sit up and canvass for votes for Nana Akufo-Addo and his MPs to be retained to do more for us. We will not have another opportunity to bring Ghana to this level of growth. The time to seal this is now. So I call on everyone to get involved and work hard to lock his election down one touch for Ghana to move forward” he said.

“Now is not the time for petty internal party squabbles nor for pains about how a specific personal wish wash not granted. Now is the time to put aside all personal interests and to work to ensure that the collective interest of the Ghanaian are protected. With 4 more for Nana we can be sure that the progress made can be protected and more gains made for more Ghanaians” he added.