Voters Registration Exercise Takes Off In Bono Region

Limited Registration ongoing at Sunyani East EC office

THE LIMITED voters registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC) to register Ghanaian youth who have turned 18 years and above has taken off in all 12 districts and municipalities of the Bono Region.

Bono Regional Director of the commission, Asirifi-Young Samuel Gugisberg who monitored the exercise explained that officers have been trained noting that all materials necessary for the exercise have also been supplied to all districts and municipalities.

“Primarily, the EC is using most of its staff for the exercise though it has hired few temporal staff to beef up the number,” he told the paper.

He continued, “they are experienced staff and equipped enough to take up the task. In all, there are eight staff embarking on the exercise at the municipal offices and seven at the district offices.”

“Four BVR machines are deployed to the district with two being used and the other two serving as backup. Meanwhile the regional office also has backups in case others malfunction then we supply them,” he said.

A visit to the Sunyani East Municipal EC office showed some youth who were there to register for their cards.

As at 11:46am, 43 residents have been registered and according to registration officer, Jonah Seli, it took approximately two to three minutes for the process to be completed.

He explained that those who have been registered were mostly aged between 18 and 20 years though he maintained they also registered those who couldn’t present themselves for the last exercise.

Mr. Seli confirmed most of the applicants were using guarantors instead of passport or Ghana cards.

As usual only NPP and NDC political agents were present to monitor the process.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani