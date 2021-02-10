W/R Police Intensify Education On Wearing Of Nose Mask

The Public Relations Officer of the Western Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Tawiah Adiku, has stated that the police has stepped up its education on the wearing of nose masks in the region.

“We have also stepped up our efforts in educating the people in the Western Region to wear nose masks. And in case you refuse to follow this covid protocol, you are arrested and sent to court,” she said.

DSP Tawiah Adiku was speaking during the disinfection of the Western regional police command in Takoradi on Tuesday, February 9.

About fifty-four (54) police installations in the region are undergoing mass disinfection against the Covid-19 for the second time.

The exercise, which is a collaboration between the police and Zoomlion Ghana Limited, is to protect police personnel, inmates and as well as members of the general public who patronise police facilities against the Covid-19.

Against this backdrop, DSP Tawiah Adiku, commended Zoomlion for their immense contributions towards the country’s battle against the virus.

“This is the second time Zoomlion is disinfecting our facilities, and we are grateful to them,” he expressed.

According to her, police facilities within the Western Region are observing the covid protocols, adding that, that has helped a great deal in curbing the spread of the virus in the various police installations.

According to DSP Adiku, the second wave of the virus was very serious, thereby urging residents in the region to continue adhering the covid rules.

The Zoomlion Western Regional General Manager, Mr Alhaji Abdulai Abdallahe, disclosed that his outfit was expected to disinfect fifty-four (54) police installations in the region.

The exercise, he said, will span two days.

“…and it will involve the disinfection of police cells, offices and training facilities,” he said.

“We need to fight pandemic from all fronts. The virus is still lurking around, and what we must all do is to obey the covid protocols,” he charged.

It would be recalled that the police in May last year, launched a nationwide exercise at the Police Training School in Accra to fumigate and disinfect all 1,249 facilities of the service in the country.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong Boanuh, who launched the exercise, said the health and safety of personnel of the service were paramount to ensuring security in the country. That exercise spanned one month.