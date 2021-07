The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says it will take disciplinary action against soldiers who molested innocent citizens in Wa, the Upper West Regional Capital.

GAF made this known in a statement signed by its Director of Public Relations, E. Aggrey-Quashie.

According to the statement, the soldiers molested civilians without any provocation.

It described the soldiers’ conduct as unprofessional.

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue