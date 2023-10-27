WAMCo Boss Encourages SMEs

The Managing Director of the West Africa Mills Company (WAMCo), Frank Bednar, has encouraged Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as well as young business professionals to make regulatory compliance and safety issues utmost in their production line.

The CEO of the Takoradi-based cocoa processing company also indicated that in order to be ahead of their competitors and become a reference point in their chosen businesses, SMEs should ensure their products are always of high quality.

The MD of WAMCo stated this when he hosted 22 SMEs under the SNV, Netherland Development Organization, Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and Duapa Werkspace, a business incubation center, who were on a tour dubbed ‘B2B Tour’.

The young professionals were at the factory to learn the operations of WAMCo and how they could explore areas of collaboration for growth.

Mr. Bednar took the participants through the technology and modification of tools in the factory to meet current socioeconomic trends in business.

He said, “we want to drive these changes in line with renewable energy solutions to save cost, increase employment levels and expand market shares as we await our certification into the African Continental Free Trade Area Programme (AfCFTA)”.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Duapa Werkspace, Erasmus Ackon, said the trip was to showcase excellence in business practices from other industries in the Region for the young business owners to learn from.

He said, “We have really learnt a lot by observation during the tour of your facility and how standards and quality measures are top-notch and we promise to incorporate bits and pieces into all activities to improve business performance”.

The AGI Western Regional Manager, Albert Ababio, described the tour as an eye opener for the SMEs.

The business, he mentioned had received support from the SNV Ghana and GIZ to retool aside collaboration with regulatory authorities for the necessary certification and standards.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi