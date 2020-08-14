Wassa Akropong Hospital Receives $300,000 Equipment

The maternity block

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Amenfi East in the Western Region, Patrick Bogyako- Siame, has presented assorted hospital equipment worth over US$300,000 to the Wassa Akropong Government Hospital to ensure quality health delivery.

At a ceremony to hand over the equipment, the MP said the donation was made possible by a group called “Project Cure” in the United State of America (USA), through an appeal he made.

According to him, during his electioneering campaign, he promised to assist the only major hospital in the area with the needed equipment to befit its status.

He said somewhere in 2018, he visited the USA and met the group, Project Cure, which he once worked with when he (MP) worked with a mining company in the region.

He added that he discussed the issue with the group which later sent a representative to the hospital at Wassa Akropong for needs assessment.

“After the group’s representative returned to the USA, the bill for the equipment was sent.

“With the help of some organizations and support from the health fund, we managed to pay the bill and the items were shipped to Ghana,” he said.

He appealed to the staff to take good care of the items to serve the purpose for which they were donated.

He used the occasion to hand over a maternity block he completed to the hospital and also cut the sod for the construction of a dormitory block for the hospital.

Speaking on behalf of the Regional Minister, Charles Cobbinah, Public Relations Officer of the Regional Coordinating Council, commended the MP for his continuous support to the area to improve the living standards of the people.

He said the government, under President Akufo-Addo, would not deceive Ghanaians; and expressed the hope that all promises made during the 2016 electioneering would be fulfilled.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Helena Appiah, expressed appreciation to the MP for the kind gesture.

She believed that the MP would continue to assist the hospital till his term of office was over on January 7, 2021, since he lost the area’s parliamentary primaries of the NPP.

The medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Ernest Adom Boadi, gave the assurance that the items would be put to good use.

He, however, appealed to the government to provide the health facility with nurses and other staff quarters to enhance service delivery.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Wassa Akropong