Wassa Amenfi East MP Cuts Sod For 3-Unit Classroom Block

The Member of Parliament for Wassa Amenfi East Constituency, Nicholas Amankwah a.k.a Home Boy, has cut the sod for the construction of a 3-unit classroom for the People of the Wassa Tieku community in the Western Region.

The sod-cutting ceremony formed part of activities to mark the Wassa Amenfi East member of parliament’s 3-days visit to some selected communities in the constituency.

The sod-cutting ceremony which was observed under strict Covid-19 protocols was held on Tuesday February 23, 2021. The MP also donated over 100 bags of cement and other construction implements for the commencement of the school building.

On their part, the chief and people of Wassa Tieku Community expressed gratitude to the MP for the construction of the public school for their children in their community.

Speaking to New Day FM News, monitored by DGN Online, Mr. Amankwah acknowledged the fact that the construction of the public school will not only be historic, but was the first of many projects to be witnessed by the people of Wassa Amenfi.

According to the MP, the provision of the classroom block will help address the acute accommodation problem facing the school as a result of an increase in enrolment, adding, this will promote and improve teaching and learning for the children.

Mr. Amankwah also distributed over 2,000 reusable nose masks, Veronica Buckets, Thermometer guns, and hand sanitizers to some selected Basic and Junior High Schools in Wassa Amenfi East to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“the country’s Covid-19 case is rising, please observed the safety protocols laid down by the government to curb the spread of the virus”, he said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke