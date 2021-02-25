GHS Honours Dr Letsa

Dr. Archibald Letsa (right)

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has presented a citation of honor to Minister-designate for Volta Region, Dr Archibald Letsa.

Deputy Director General of the GHS, Dr. Anthony Adofo-Ofosu, presented the citation on behalf of the Volta Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service.

In a statement to express his gratitude about the honour done him, Dr. Letsa said “the presentation was done as part of activities of the second day of the Volta Regional Health Sector 2020 Performance Review Conference being held in Ho under the theme, “Sustaining Quality Health Care Delivery in the Midst of Covid-19: the Role of Innovative Leadership.”

According to him, “The Citation is in recognition of my leadership role in mobilising a multi-sectoral support to address Covid-19 and related issues in the Volta Region.”

“I could not hide my joy about the Citation and dedicated it to the Regional Emergency Public Health Management Committee of which I was the Chairperson as well as families affected by virus.

I indicated that I was just performing my duties and never did it occur to me that my efforts were being recognized to engender the Citation.”

“I was grateful to the Regional Directorate and its leadership for the honour done me.”

“I therefore seized the opportunity to encourage all health care delivery workers to available themselves of being vaccinated against Covid-19, since the country had taken delivery of the first consignment of the Covid-19 Vaccines,” he said.

“Prior to the presentation, I indicated that the performance of the Ghana Health Service in the Region in the midst of the pandemic has been exceptional; particularly, the commitment of the staff to take risk.”

“I therefore commended all stakeholders in the health care delivery sector of the Region on the various roles played in addressing the challenges triggered by the pandemic.”

He has therefore entreated health workers especially the young professionals in the sector to remain committed and dedicated to the Health Service.

By Melvin Tarlue