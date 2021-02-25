Wenchi High Court indefinitely adjourns Techiman South Parliamentary election trial

The Wenchi High Court presided over by His Lordship Fredrick Ndewura on 24th February 2021, adjourned the case filed by the Techiman South NDC Parliamentary candidate, Christopher Beyere Baasongti, challenging the 2020 election results.

The NDC was represented by Lawyer Justin Pwara Teriwaja, the NPP by Lawyer Asare Atuah, EC by Lawyer Emmanuel Addae and the sitting was highly attended by both parties’ leaders and supporters.

The NDC candidate sued the Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the Electoral Commission, and the Clerk of Parliament on the grounds that a collation of results in the election was not conducted.

The petitioner is asking the court to compel the Electoral Commission to collate polling station results of the Techiman South Constituency in the 2020 parliamentary elections in the presence of his representatives which he believes will make him a winner.

Speaking to the media after the case was adjourned indefinitely, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary of the NDC, said the party since filing the suit on January 11, 2021, has not been able to serve the Clerk of Parliament who is a party to the suit, a development the NDC believes was just an exploitation of technicalities to frustrate the petitioner.

The Techiman South Constituency NPP Secretary, Asamoah Richard, said their team was very satisfied with the Court’s directive and would wait for the date the case would be heard again, with the hope that nothing will change at the end of the day.

The verdict by the Electoral Commissioner (EC) in Techiman South stated that the NPP’s candidate won with 49,682 votes representing 50.2% of the total valid votes cast whilst the NDC’s candidates had 49,205 votes representing 49.8 % of the total valid votes cast.

But the plaintiff, the NDC parliamentary candidate insisted that is not a fair election representation of the facts.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke