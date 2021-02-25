NDC’s Election Petition Seeks To Win Sympathy Votes for Mahama – Dankwah

The former Assemblymember and a party member for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) for Ejiso-Jamase electoral area S. S Dankwah has claimed that the National Democratic Congress(NDC) petition to the Supreme Court is to win sympathy votes for former president John Dramani Mahama to contest in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Dankwah disclosed to DGN Online that comparing the 2012 election petition to this 2020’s petition, there was a vast difference.

According to him, the lawyers for lawyer Taktsu and his colleagues should tell their supporters the truth about the elections by accepting their defeat and prepare for 2024 rather than giving them false hope.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke