WASSCE Candidate Dies At KNUST SHS

A candidate of the ongoing 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Senior High School (KNUST SHS) has died after a short illness, throwing the school into a state of grief.

School authorities disclosed that the student passed away on the second day of the examination after battling an illness and undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Management of the school said counselling and emotional support are being offered to students as examinations continue.

The school also revealed that another registered candidate has failed to report for the examination after allegedly abandoning school months ago.

Despite the unfortunate incidents, a pregnant candidate successfully took part in the English Language oral examination together with her colleagues.

A total of 1,022 candidates are sitting for this year’s WASSCE at the school.

Assistant Headmaster in charge of Academics and Assistant Examination Supervisor, Agyekum Kweku, said the examination process has so far been smooth.

According to him, the school has maintained a strict zero tolerance policy against examination malpractice.

“The only unfortunate incident we have experienced is the death of one of the students. On the day he was expected to write one of the papers, we were informed by the parents that he had passed away. He had been sick and was admitted at the hospital,” he explained.

He added that apart from the deceased student and the absentee candidate, the examination has been incident-free.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi