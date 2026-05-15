The Mahama-NDC Government’s Interpol Red Alert Notice And ICE Own Goals

Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor

Proverbs 26:27 states, “Whoever digs a pit will fall into it, and a stone will come back on him who starts it rolling.” Amen and Amen!

This morning I had a huge laugh watching a video on Tik Tok of Majority Whip, Rockson Dafeamekpor speaking on television about the arrest and detention of Asante Akim North MP, Hon. Ohene Frimpong. He recounted how news of the arrest came about and how the Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga flew to Amsterdam immediately from London to go to the aid of the embattled MP. Serious.

Dafeamekpor also mentioned how much all hands were on deck – Foreign Minister, Attorney General, Speaker and then Clerk of Parliament to ensure that the best of assistance could be offered Azaaa Bobby aka Smart aka Honourable Ohene Frimpong. The entire government machinery is battling for the ‘survival’ of its own. Solid!

Dafeamekpor then pleaded with the media not to be throwing out “things that have not been confirmed “. That made me laugh too hard. Eii! Saa? Honourable Sa, now that the shoe is pinching your feet, in that the matter affects you and the NDC government personally, you are calling for restraint?

Remember your message to Duke Ofori-Atta for his brother, Ken, a few weeks ago, after you had led your colleagues to shamefully brandish Ken Ofori-Atta’s picture during the budget statement reading? And how the media blasted it all over?

Well, the media monster that you, your party and government created must consume you in the same way in which you unleashed your venom and vile rhetoric on Ken Ofori-Atta, in whose matter a lot of “things have been thrown.” No restraint is needed now.

Interestingly enough, in spite of the huge force of political persecution your NDC government unleashed on Ofori-Atta, the INTERPOL Red Notice Alert issued to apprehend him has been permanently deleted.

And now see how “beautifully” INTERPOL has entrapped one of your own and sent you all into full panic mode. Otwiaa! The trap you set for Ken at Interpol has chopped your own ‘beela’ – your very rich, big, fat rat.

And the other trap you set at ICE for Ofori-Atta has also consumed in its belly your very own precious NDC darling, Sedina Tamakloe. A month ago, we were told Ken Ofori-Atta was “at home with his family.” Your plotting and planning to entrap him by entrapping her has failed spectacularly.

Dear Ghanaian media, Sedina’s ICE number provided by the Nevada Detention Centre is 34132512. Please exercise no restraint in keeping regular checks on her in the service of Ghana. Thank you!

Singing Akwesi Ampofo Adjei’s, if you do good, you do for yourself, if you do bad you do for yourself”. Tomorrow too!

Source: G.A. Agbesinyale (Political Activist, Human Rights Advocate, Citizenship Rights Promoter, Social Justice Warrior)