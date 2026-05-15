SGMC Commissions PET Scan, Cyclotron Facility

‎President Mahama cutting the ribbon to the facility with Education Minister, CEO of Sweden Ghana Medical Centre and some officials

‎In a historic milestone for the nation’s healthcare sector, the Sweden-Ghana Medical Centre (SGMC) has officially commissioned its state-of-the-art Nuclear Medicine facility. The centre features a Cyclotron and a Positron Emission Tomography (PET-CT) scanner, marking it as the first of its kind in the West African sub-region.

‎The commissioning, graced by President John Dramani Mahama, signals a transformative shift in how cancer and other complex conditions are managed in the region.

‎According to President Mahama, the facility marks a significant step forward in “our collective effort to modernise healthcare delivery and ensure that Ghanaians have access to world-class medical diagnostics right here at home.”

‎He stated that the launch is not merely the unveiling of a machine, but rather marks the beginning of a new chapter in Ghana’s healthcare journey, “one that is anchored in innovation, accessibility, scientific advancement, and renewed hope for our people.” ‎

‎”By introducing Positron Emission Tomography (PET) technology, medical professionals can now move beyond viewing the mere structure of the body to understanding its functions at a metabolic and cellular level. This allows for the early detection of cancers, precise staging of diseases, and the ability to monitor whether treatments are effectively working. Beyond oncology, the facility is designed to support the diagnosis and management of complex neurological and cardiovascular conditions,” President Mahama explained.

‎To address the high costs of cancer treatment, the President announced that the facility will be registered under the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as Mahama Cares, adding that cancer patients who seek treatment at the centre will be covered under this fund, ensuring that the service is accessible to those who might otherwise be impoverished by medical bills.

‎He emphasised that, for years, many Ghanaians have been forced to travel abroad for such advanced services at an enormous financial and emotional cost, therefore, with the commissioning of this facility, Ghana aims to become a primary hub for specialist medical care, attracting patients from neighbouring countries including Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Nigeria and the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

‎The President commended Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) for their strategic investment and leadership, noting that the health of teachers is directly linked to the future of the nation.

‎He noted that, the commissioning is part of a broader national strategy to modernise healthcare, which includes; building new Regional Hospitals in the six newly created regions, expanding Cardiovascular Care with new catheterisation laboratories at major teaching hospitals as well as establishing specialised Cardiothoracic Centres in Tamale, Volta, and Cape Coast.

‎The CEO of Sweden Ghana Medical Centre, Dr. Clement Egyin Edusa, stated that by enabling early detection and precision diagnosis, the centre aims to reduce suffering by detecting diseases at a cellular level before they progress.

‎This early intervention, he said, is also expected to lower costs, significantly reducing the long-term financial burden of treatment on families. Furthermore, the facility is positioned to end medical tourism by providing world-class services locally, ensuring Ghanaians no longer need to travel overseas at an enormous cost.

‎According to him, the facility is a result of a bold investment by the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), and appreciated GNAT for their vision and courage, noting that the investment represents a “lasting legacy of responsible leadership and social impact.”

‎”The infrastructure at SGMC goes beyond the PET-CT scanner; the centre has also procured the latest Infinity Linear Accelerator from Elekta Sweden. This ensures that patients diagnosed with the PET-CT scan can immediately transition to precision radiotherapy within the same centre,” he disclosed.

‎Dr. Edusa, who also doubles as the Clinical Oncologist, emphasised that the facility is not just about machinery but serves as a hub for job creation, providing new opportunities for medical and technical professionals and retaining skilled Ghanaian talent to work within global standards.

‎According to him, the vision of SGMC is to establish a regional hub for medical excellence, making Ghana the primary destination for specialist medical care in West Africa.

‎”With the blessing of H.E. John Dramani Mahama, the Sweden-Ghana Medical Centre has reinforced its commitment to ensuring that quality medical care is no longer a privilege of those who can afford to travel abroad, but a right accessible here in Ghana,” he added.

By Janet Odei Amponsah