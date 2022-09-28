Waste Transfer Sites For Accra

Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has announced the construction of waste transfer sites by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and the Assemblies to avoid the long distance covered in conveying wastes by the various MMDAs from their areas.

According to the minister, the initiative is against the backdrop of the burden posed by the handling and disposal of waste occasioned by urbanisation and its attendant challenges.

He announced this at a meeting held yesterday between him and the Regional Coordinating Council in Accra in fulfillment of Article 255 (1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section (191) of the Local Governance Act (2016), Act 936 which mandates the RCC to hold meetings at least twice a year.

He said the ‘Let’s Make Greater Accra Work’ agenda therefore considers effective waste management as very critical due to the high urbanisation of the Greater Accra Region, adding that plans have been put in place to provide waste transfer sites for each Assembly to ensure the disposal of refuse within the various MMDAs so as to avoid travelling long distances to dispose of waste.

He indicated that so far some waste transfer sites are currently under construction at Ashaiman, Mallam and Abokobi, while areas such as Achimota, Teshie and Ringway have their sites operational.

The minister also said RCC would also ensure coordinated efforts in waste management in the region and judicious use of resources even as it continues to facilitate and co-ordinate the preparation and implementation of a composite work plan, ensure public-private sector operator engagements to share ideas and strategies that would help resolve the waste and sanitation challenges in the region.

On issues associated with perennial flooding in Accra, he said following directives from the President, he has tasked all MMDAs to remove obstructions to the free flow of water as well as development along waterways.

The minister stated that following the directive, the various MMDAs have been tasked to develop a Standard Operating Permit (SOP) detailing the processes involved in applying for permits.

Giving an overview of the development of road projects in the Greater Accra Region, he said facelifts and road upgrades are ongoing, one of which he said is the Abehenease-Amanfrom-Odumase & Other F/Rd (4.3km) in the Ga West Municipality.

The upgrading of Haatso-Norman-Bohye and other F/Rd (6.5km) in the Ga West Municipality, Abehenease-Kojo Ashong-Konkon and other F/Rd (27.9 km) in the Ga South Municipality apart from major interchanges under construction such as the Obetsebi interchange, Kpone roundabout interchange and the Nungua to the Tema beach road interchange and Adjirigano Spintex Road are on course.

Touching on security in the region, he cautioned those engaged in the sale of government lands and deploying land guards to desist from the acts, as the Regional Security Council will deal swiftly with any acts of lawlessness from such groups, having embarked on similar demolition exercises in the past to protect state lands at Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah