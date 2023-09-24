We Are Fixing Ghana, Have Faith In Gov’t- Says NPP Youth Wing

In response to the recent demonstration organized by the Democracy Hub group, the National Youth Wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is urging Ghanaians to have faith in the government’s efforts to address the challenges facing the economy.

In a statement released on Sunday, the youth wing expressed its condemnation of the police actions on the first day of the demonstration.

They emphasized that the right to protest is guaranteed by the constitution and acknowledged citizens’ right to peacefully demand their concerns be addressed.

During the three-day protest, the youth wing tried to identify the main reasons and demands driving the demonstration but found nothing concrete beyond the usual rhetoric of improving roads, addressing the cost of living, and other political tangents.

The youth wing acknowledged the hardships faced by Ghanaians due to the economic crisis since 2021, which has been further exacerbated by the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Eastern Europe.

They pointed out that these global events have affected economies worldwide, with the United States experiencing a 30-year high inflation rate of 8%.

Moreover, the youth wing highlighted the progress made by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government since coming into power.

They mentioned the restoration of the economy, improvements in infrastructure development, youth employment initiatives, investment in the digital economy, and advancements in the education and health sectors.

The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government has undertaken key road projects, including the Ofankor-Nsawam dualization and the construction of several interchanges. They have also invested in state-of-the-art STEM schools, provided infrastructure for existing schools, and implemented free TVET and SHS policies. In the health sector, the completion and operationalization of the UGMC and the purchase of 300 new ambulances were highlighted.

The government’s efforts in sports infrastructure and industrialization were also commended.

While acknowledging that unemployment remains a challenge, the youth wing noted that the current government has created over 2 million jobs and has a track record of actively addressing unemployment through various support programs.

They emphasized the role of the government in achieving critical milestones such as the rollout of national identification and the digitalization of services.

The National Youth Wing of the NPP assured Ghanaians that the government is committed to fixing the challenges faced by the country.

They emphasized the importance of trust and highlighted Ghana’s previous status as the fastest-growing economy in the world in 2018, which resulted in job creation and stable living costs.

The youth wing reiterated their dedication to working for the betterment of Ghana and called for unity and support from all citizens.

By Vincent Kubi