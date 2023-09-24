2 NDC Boys Arrested Over Double Registration

The Nsawam Police District Command in the Eastern Region is currently holding two sympathizers of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for allegedly engaging in double voter registration.

The suspects, Hodanou Kwesi and Gideon Odoi were arrested by the Nsawam-Adoagyiri police, when they visited the Electoral Commission (EC) District Office and attempted to register, despite having already done so previously.

The two suspects, as gathered had already registered in the Volta region, with their bio-data already captured in the EC system, and were brought to the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency by an individual to register again.

However, the officials of the Electoral Commission at the Nsawam District office when entering their information when registering them noticed the irregularity during the biometric/biodata collection stage of the registration process that both individuals had already registered.

The EC didn’t hesitate and on their blindside called the police to arrest them for this criminal offense.

The suspects were whisked to the Nsawam Police Station to assist in further investigation, where they later confessed that they had been registered in the Volta Region and were brought by someone to Nsawam to get registered again.

The Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Director of Elections in charge of the registration, King George when contacted confirmed the arrest and stated that the individuals would be prosecuted accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Police, as gathered are making efforts to grab the person who recruited them to Nsawam to get them registered again.

BY Daniel Bampoe