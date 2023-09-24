Abena Osei-Asare Donates 400 Dual Desks To Schools

A Deputy Minister for Finance who doubles as Member of Parliament for Atiwa East in the Eastern Region Abena Osei-Asare has donated 400 dual desks to at least nine schools in her constituency.

The MP also presented 60KG chairs and 10 tables to two communities in her constituency, as part of her initiative to address educational challenges identified during recent community engagement efforts.

The beneficiary schools include Aboi D/A KG and Primary School, Enyiresi Islamic Primary School, Accra Village D/A Primary School, Ahankrasu D/A Primary School, Fremponso D/A Primary School and Mampong Presby Primary School.

The rest are Sekyere Presby Primary School, Asamang Tamfoe D/A Primary School, Asamang Tamfoe R/C Primary, and Nanapa KG respectively.

Speaking at the short presentation, the deputy minister said “We are grateful to the government for placing education at the heart of everything in our nation.

“It’s our collective responsibility to ensure that our students have the best learning environment possible”.

The presentation was made to the Atiwa East District Chief Executive, Kwabena Nkansah who received it on behalf of the District Education Directorate.

