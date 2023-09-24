Protesters’ Personal Interests Emerge at #OccupyJulorbiHouse Demo

Accompanied by the demand for better governance and economic reforms, it seems that some protesters at the three-day #occupyjulorbihouse protest have personal interests in mind as well.

One particular protester, who has captured the attention of many, was seen holding a placard proclaiming her quest for a life partner.

Dressed in a red cloth with the nation’s flag and displaying her intriguing placard with inscription: “As for me, I just came to look for a husband.” This protester’s inscription has left many Ghanaians appalled.

Shocked citizens have expressed their disbelief and questioned her reason for joining the protest march.

The demonstration, organized by the pressure group “Democracy Hub,” aimed at urging the President and the Economic Management Team to address issues of economic mismanagement and corruption within the government.

It also served as a platform for citizens to voice their opposition to the proposed military intervention in Niger and other government policies.

However, the protesters faced several obstacles during their march.

Starting from the 37 lorry station, they were met with a police blockade at the 37 Military Hospital.

The policemen from SWAT and armored vehicles halted the protesters’ progress. Unable to proceed, the demonstrators decided to sit down on the road, determined to make a stand until their demands were met.

This was not the first setback faced by the protesters. On the first day of the protest, September 21, the police orchestrated a ruse, leading to the arrest and subsequent detention of several individuals at various police stations in the city.

However, all 49 protesters were released later the same day.

As the #occupyjulorbihouse protest comes to an end, it is apparent that it encompasses a diverse range of motivations. While the overarching aim remains focused on national change, the presence of personal interests among the demonstrators highlights the complexity and multi-faceted nature of public protests.

By Vincent Kubi