We are not banning miniskirts – Zimbabwe Government Clarifies

The Zimbabwean Government has denied reports that it intends to ban women and girls from wearing miniskirts and trousers in public areas.

According to the ruling Zanu-PF national spokesman, Simon Khaya Moyo, in a statement, the reports are fake news.

There had been reports that the ruling party was planning to introduce a law that would make it illegal for women aged 16 and above to wear trousers and miniskirts.

But the statement from the government says “Zanu-PF distances itself from circulating fake news saying the party is lobbying for the disbandment of miniskirts and trousers.”

In the statement, the government accused an NGO linked to opposition party MDC for spreading the rumours.

By Melvin Tarlue