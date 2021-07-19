Population and Hosing Census Ends

The 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) which started on the night of June 27, 2021, has officially ended yesterday, Sunday, July 18.

The PHC nationwide exercise was originally scheduled to end on Sunday, July 11 but was extended by one more week to enable enumerators mop up in districts where data collection was not complete.

As of the initial end date, 80 percent coverage has been attained.

In mid-week, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) indicated that the figure has gone up to 85 percent with 15 out of the 16 regions of Ghana above 80 percent and 10 out of the 15 above 90 percent.

However, as at yesterday some residents in the capital Accra have not been captured raising questions about the accuracy of the figures.

