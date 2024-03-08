We Can’t Relapse On Democracy – Nana

President Akufo-Addo Waving at the crowd in Koforidua

President Akufo-Addo has stressed the importance of upholding the country’s democratic principles indicating that Ghana cannot afford to relapse on it democratic journey.

Speaking at the 67th Independence Day Celebration in Koforidua on Wednesday, March 6, President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the progress made since 1992.

He however emphasised the need for continued efforts in building on the progress made so far.

President Akufo-Addo thus cautioned against deviating from the country’s democratic path, noting that nations that have strayed from their democratic journeys have faced regrets.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant and protect the democratic regime against any attempts to overthrow it.

“We still have a lot more to learn especially when it comes to the tolerance of opposing views. But we also know that we dare not relapse, as there are many examples of countries that have disintegrated into chaos as a result of disputed elections,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo has declared that Ghana has effectively navigated through the difficulties of challenging economic circumstances.

“Fellow Ghanaians, I know that we have gone through difficult economic circumstances, but it is clear that we have overcome the worst, and we should be looking forward to better times,” he added.

A Daily Guide Report