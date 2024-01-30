We Didn’t Declare Winner In Yendi NPP Race- EC

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has issued a statement regarding a video circulating on social media, showing an individual declaring unofficial results of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Yendi Constituency in favor of the incumbent.

The Electoral Commission wants to clarify that it has not declared any results for the Yendi Constituency in the recently concluded NPP parliamentary elections.

According to a statement from Electoral Commission, signed by Michael Boadu, Acting Head of Public Affairs for the Commission, out of the 794 registered voters, 785 individuals cast their votes in the constituency. However, during the counting process, there was an interruption when the Presiding Officer had counted 296 votes in favor of the incumbent, Farouk Allu Mahama.

Unfortunately, before the counting could be completed, 489 remaining ballots were destroyed, making it impossible for the Presiding Officer to conclude the collation and declare the final results.

Therefore, the Electoral Commission officially disassociates itself from the premature declaration of results.

The Commission urges the public to disregard any unofficial declarations and wait for the official announcement of results from the Commission.

As per their statement, the Commission has not spoken on the outcome of the NPP parliamentary primary in the Yendi Constituency.

The Electoral Commission said it remains committed to transparency, fairness, and accuracy in the electoral process as they will continue to conduct their duties diligently to ensure that the will of the people is respected and reflected in all election results.

By Vincent Kubi