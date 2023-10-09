‘We Don’t Charge For Password’

Dr. Francis Hull Adams

Management of Holy Child College of Education in Sekondi has denied charging any fee for Username, Password or anything in relation to securing admission letters to the single sex College.

According to the management of the College, its attention has been drawn to activities by some unauthorized persons or contacts purporting to be facilitators in securing admission letters for applicants seeking admission to the College.

These unauthorized persons charge various fees as requirements for usernames or passwords to access admission letters.

A statement issued by the college and signed by its Principal, Dr. Francis Hull Adams, said “Management of Holy Child College of Education wishes to state categorically that the College does not have any contact persons acting on its behalf, with regards to applicant’s securing admission to the College”.

The statement said “Anybody who deals with any person or persons in order to secure admission to the College does so at her own risk”.

It said the admission process for the 2023/2024 academic year has not yet began.

“That notwithstanding, Management of Holy Child College of Education has instituted measures to ensure that admissions to the College will be done through the approved procedures” the statement indicated.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi