We Have Delivered Our Promises – Veep

The Vice-President with the Regional Minister, Kwabena Darko-Mensah

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has described the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government as the most successful in the history of the Fourth Republic.

According to him, the government had delivered on a number of promises it made to Ghanaians during the 2016 electioneering campaign.

The Vice-President was addressing some Muslims in the Western Region on Saturday, as part of his nationwide Ramadan tour.



His first port of call was in the Mpohor District where he paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Mpohor Traditional Area, Osaberima Kow Entsie II. He later visited the mosque in the area to join the Muslim faithful to pray.

Dr Bawumia also visited the mosques at Axim and Kangbuinli, a popular Moslem community in the Ellembelle District, to join his fellow Muslims to pray for Ghana.

He used the opportunity to tout some achievements of the government, including the establishment of the Zongo Development Fund to help cater for the development needs of the Zongo communities.

He mentioned the implementation of the free senior high school. “When we talk about development, no country has developed without a literate population and I believe this policy will benefit the business community the more,” he added.

“We have employed 100,000 youth through the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme. We have restored nursing and teacher training allowance. We are issuing national ID cards”, he pointed.

He noted that government had delivered a national digital address system, and established three development authorities – northern, middle and coastal.

“We have reduced electricity tariffs. We have expanded the LEAP programme. We have more than doubled our economic growth”, he said.

Dr. Bawumia pointed out that government would continue to deliver on its promises to improve the living standard of Ghanaians.

Freddie Blay

The National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay, urged the Muslims to be proud of the Vice-President for his exceptional performance in government.

He implored them to use the Ramadan period to pray for Allah’s continuous blessings on the nation.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Kangbunli