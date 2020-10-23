We Have Performed Better – Awuku

Sammi Awuku

The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has said President Akufo-Addo deserves to be given four more years to accelerate the development of the country.

He said on a campaign trail which had taken him to constituencies in the Northern Region that the government was solving a lot of problems facing the country and would need the support of the people to do more.

Speaking at Sang in the Mion Constituency, he labeled the opposition NDC as a party that did not keep its promises to the people and failed woefully when they were given the opportunity to manage the country.

Together with the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Mion, Musah Abdul Azziz Ayaba and other stalwarts such as the CEO of the National Buffer Stock Company – Alhaji Abdul Hannan, regional secretary – Alhaji Sibidow, regional organizer – Alhaji Rasheed, C.O.P Salifu and Abdul Gana, the regional youth organizer, they took turns to engage several communities, chiefs and opinion leaders in the constituency on national development and explained government policies to them.

At Mion Lana’s palace, Mr. Awuku appealed to the people to continue to support the NPP and its candidate to turn things around for the better.

“The NPP is very confident in winning Mion and working hard towards that,” Mr. Awuku said.

Mr. Awuku and his team also joined Dr. Ibrahim Anyars, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Tamale Central Constituency to engage electoral areas there.

He said it was refreshing to see that, thanks to President Akufo-Addo, the Tamale water problem has been solved and also just at the heart of the constituency the first interchange of the Northern Region was being built which would open up the city for economic prosperity and aid vehicular movement.

He said the NPP placed enormous respect on the value of religion and hence restored the Arabic instructors’ allowance which the NDC cancelled, and also spoke about health and education which had seen major interventions from the NPP government.

“With President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Anyars, who is the NABCo boss, Tamale Central will see more developmental projects,” he added.

From Eric Kombat, Tamale