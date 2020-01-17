‘We Must Change How We Run Football’

Humphrey Awuletey-Williams

Humphrey Awuletey- Williams, former Vice Chairman of Accra Great Olympics, has called for a change in the administration and management of football clubs in the country.

According to him, clubs must find and adopt new ways in making money to run their affairs by looking for sponsors instead of relying on some few people to contribute to them.

In an interview with Happy FM, he said the era where clubs are run from the chief executive officer’s pocket is over.

“We must change the way football is run in the country.”

“The clubs must look for money to run the club. The CEOs cannot run the club from the pockets anymore. We have gone past them. We have to change the way football is run in the country,” he said in an interview.

He also urged the Ghana Football Association to get sponsors to run the local league.

“We need money to run our local league; the FA must also look for sponsorships,” Awuletey-Williams said.