Captain One Golf Hits Obuasi

Pius Ayeh Appiah

On January 25, the 2020 edition of the Captain One Society invitational charity golf event day is expected to hit the Obuasi Golf Course.

It climaxes the Founder’s Monthly Medal competitions held last year and this year.

Organisers disclosed that this year’s event will attract about 80 golfers ‒ members and non-members.

The founder and president for Captain One Society, Pius Ayeh Appiah, said the event is themed: ‘the game of golf as a uniting force for social development’.

It is aimed at ensuring a positive golf impact on golf communities in Obuasi and beyond.

“We look forward to add at least five orphanage homes to the ‘Deprived Kids Golf Project’ and also start an annual golf competition for deprived kids, the first of its kind in Ghana,” he said.

“We are also hoping to attract more girls and ladies into playing golf in Ghana while increasing the membership of the society to at least 250. We would continue to support members to improve their game through the Founder’s Monthly Medal competitions which would be played at every golf course in Ghana,” Mr. Ayeh Appiah added.

He called on organisations to come on board to support the society, especially with the ‘Deprived Kids Golf Project’.

He expressed gratitude to R K Cliste, Mosak Photography, Industrial Procurement Services and Flo Polo Designs for their support.

The competition secretary, Solomon Harvey, explained that there will be 27 holes in a day, with 18 holes in the morning and nine holes after lunch. The event is open to both amateur and professionals.

Golfers who will excel will receive GH¢ 10,000 worth of prizes, including gift vouchers and other giveaways.

Defending champion Prince Amponsah will be looking forward to retaining his title while other golfers seem ready to unseat him for the ultimate trophy.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum