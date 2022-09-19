We Must Work Together – Minister Tells Music Artists

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture and the CEO of the newly launched 3Music TV channel at the event.

DEPUTY Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey has called for unity among players within Ghana’s arts sector, particularly the music industry.

Delivering the keynote address at the launch of the 3Music TV channel in Accra, the Deputy Minister iterated the need for artists as well as all industry players to come together and work towards projecting Ghana’s rich musical heritage to the world, insisting that that was the only way Ghana could compete with the rest of the world.

According to him, art is no longer a domestic product but rather a global one, and all stakeholders, particularly bloggers, must do well to support our local artists to put them on the map and also for Ghana to enjoy its reputable image on the global music scene.

“Industry should work together”, he stressed. “That’s the only way can compete. Art is no longer a domestic product. It’s now a global product.”

To the bloggers, he said: “Bloggers, please promote our acts. You can critique, but let’s promote our acts more.”

The Deputy Minister was also not left out words for Baba Sadiq, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the newly launched 3Music TV channel, describing him as a man who “has shown young people that if people work hard, they can achieve their dreams”, adding that he has made Ghana proud.

The 3Music TV channel was successfully launched at a colourful ceremony on its premises in Accra over the weekend; and is aimed at providing Ghanaians with contemporary and exciting music content.

Held under the theme: ‘This Is the Culture’, the ceremony saw a high number of Ghana’s best music acts and key industry players in attendance.

Notable industry players sighted by Daly Guide include veteran musician, Rex Omar; sensational songstress, Adina; two brilliant music duos, Dope Nation and Keche; award-winning Master of Ceremonies (MC), Jay Folley and popular blogger, Kobby Kyei.

In his remarks, the 3Music CEO stated that: “The launch of 3Music TV will see a new and engaging channel offering refreshing content to everyone, whether you belong to the old generation or the new/younger generation.”

He opined that the launch of the channel was a “bold step towards accepting our past, where we are today and our future”, and insisted that it is “reflected in our central planning across all channels.”

He disclosed that all contents would be aired on the 3Music TV channel, Pluzz 89.9FM, and streamed online across Facebook and YouTube.

“We are particularly excited about making our diverse range of music entertainment shows and live events even more accessible to our viewers”, Baba Sadiq stated.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio