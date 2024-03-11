‘We Wanted To Win For Him’

Aaron Ramsdale

Eventually Aaron Ramsdale was able to break out into a relieved smile.

The Arsenal goalkeeper’s grin came moments after his team had beaten Brentford in a slog of a 2-1 win which moved the Gunners back to the top of the Premier League.

Ramsdale was not laughing, however, for most of the previous hour.

During that period it looked as though his error – hesitating on a backpass and seeing Brentford equalise when his eventual clearance was charged down by Yoane Wissa – would prove costly.

The 25-year-old looked distraught as he headed into half-time, and the contrasting nature of his emotions at the end of each half summed up a rollercoaster evening for the England international.

The high of a rare Premier League start was followed by the low of his mistake just before half-time.

But he recovered after the break to show his worth to the team, producing two sharp saves from Ivan Toney and Nathan Collins which prevented Arsenal falling 2-1 behind.

Those stops proved pivotal as the home side went on to nick a late winner through Kai Havertz which surely left Ramsdale the most relieved man in Emirates Stadium.

“I’m really happy especially because he did exactly what he is, which is a person with huge personality and courage, very determined,” Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said.

“Errors are part of football. It’s how you react to it, especially for the keepers which is probably the most difficult position.

“He did so in an amazing way.

“I’m not surprised because the whole team and the whole stadium was behind him.

“He has earned that respect and admiration. We really wanted to win for him.”