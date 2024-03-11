‘African Games Symbolises Celebration Of Sportsmanship’

Team Ghana making a representation at the opening ceremony

President Akufo-Addo has stated that the ongoing African Games in Ghana is a true reflection of celebration of unity, sportsmanship, and excellence across the African continent.

To the Ghanaian leader, the sports festival presents athletes a unique platform to celebrate the continent’s common aspirations through sports.

He said at the much-talked-about opening ceremony at the University of Ghana Stadium, “The 13th African Games symbolises a celebration of unity, sportsmanship, and excellence across the African continent.”

The President added, “…the event serves as a beacon of hope, reminding Africans of our shared heritage and common aspirations.”

Characterised by rich cultural and contemporary displays, the event featured sports officials and athletes proudly adorned in their respective country colours, representing nations from Ghana to Ethiopia, Tunisia to South Africa, Burundi, among others.

All sports disciplines of the various countries made a symbolic grand entrance, showcasing the diversity and unity of the African continent.

Spectacular performances from top Ghanaian musicians, including dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, King Promise, and South African sensation Kamo Mphela sent the jam-packed spectators into frenzy.

The 13th African Games has been scheduled to attract over 13,000 participants, with 5,000 athletes, 3,000 volunteers, 3,000 technical officers and 2,000 guests, while over two billion spectators are expected to participate via TV, radio and other virtual platforms across the globe.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum