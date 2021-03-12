We Will Implement Additional Programs To Achieve Economic Recovery – Gov’t

Government has pledged to implement additional programs to ensure the country recovers from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, made this known in his ongoing presentation of the 2021 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

This year’s Budget Statement and Economic Policy is titled: Completion, Consolidation And Continuation.

According to the Majority Leader who doubles as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, said government will continue to vaccinate people in the country against the novel Coronavirus.

He said the government will improve healthcare delivery under the Agenda 111.

According to him, Government will intensify efforts to improve public sanitation.

He stated that government will continue with the implementation of the Ghana CARE program as well as continue the implementation of its flagship programs such as free SHS, planting for food and jobs, one village one dam.

Through Ghana CARE, he said we will achieve government digitalization project to ensure efficient delivery of services in public sector.

By Melvin Tarlue