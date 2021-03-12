Akufo-Addo Made It A Priority To Protect Ghanaians Against Covid19 – Majority Leader

The Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has indicated that President Nana Akufo-Addo has largely prioritize the lives of Ghanaians above all else in the wake of the Coronavirus.

He made this known in his ongoing presentation of the 2021 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

He stated emphatically that “From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, President Akufo-Addo made it an utmost priority to protect Ghanaian lives above all else”.

“Through our decisive policy response, we have managed to achieve major results that have made it easier for people to cope with this unprecedented crisis,” he said.

By Melvin Tarlue