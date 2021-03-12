Abandoning State Infrastructure Projects Must Stop Now – Gov’t

The Central Government has announced the need to put an end to abandoning certain state infrastructure projects in favor of new ones.

According to the government, all ongoing state projects started with public funds must be completed and not abandoned as has been the case in the past.

This was contained in the 2021 Budget Statement and Economic Policy being presented in Parliament by Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu.

According to him, the theme for the 2021 Budget Statement and Economic Policy is: completion, consolidation and continuation.

He said the theme was underpinned by the fact that over the years, every budget contains new projects, at the expense of old ones, which results in arrears.

The era of abandoning projects started with public funds must end and the time is now, he urged.

By Melvin Tarlue