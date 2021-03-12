We’ll Support Those Who Lost Their Jobs – Gov’t

The Government of Ghana has promised to support persons who lost their jobs due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, made this known in his ongoing presentation of the 2021 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

He said the Government of President Nana Akufo-Addo “will implement additional initiatives to drive recovery of our economy.”

He added that “We will continue the implementation of Agenda 111.”

According to him, “We will intensify efforts to improve public sanitation and support those who lost their jobs due to COVID-19.”

He noted that “Through Ghana Cares, we will expedite government digitisation agenda to achieve greater efficiency in our public sector service delivery.”

By Melvin Tarlue