We Hope To Achieve Herd Immunity By End Of 2021 – Gov’t

Government has announced that it is hoping to achieve herd immunity by the end of 2021.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, made this known in his ongoing presentation of the 2021 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

He said “We are working to secure 20 million COVID-19 vaccines, to help achieve herd immunity by the end of 2021.”

Herd immunity is defined as the resistance to the spread of an infectious disease within a population that is based on pre-existing immunity of a high proportion of individuals as a result of previous infection or vaccination.

“We care about the welfare of the people, and the need for businesses to create wealth,” he stated.

“The Obaatanpa programme will enable us turn the challenges created by COVID-19 into opportunities,” he added.

He indicated that “We provided hot meals for 584,000 final year Junior High School students and 146,000 staff of public and private school from August 24th to September 18, 2020, as they wrote their final exams.”

By Melvin Tarlue