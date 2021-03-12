Gov’t Predicts 5.0% Growth In GDP For 2021

Government has predicted a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 5.0 percent for the financial year 2021.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, made this known while presenting the 2021 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in Parliament on Friday, March 12, 2021.

He said Government has projected a 6.7 percent growth rate in non-oil revenue.

Mr Mensah-Bonsu, who doubles as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, said inflation is projected to be 8% this year and that Government has forecasted a 1.2 percent primary deficit.

He said the growth forecast for the Agriculture sector was 4.0 percent, adding that the services sector is projected to record a 5.6 percent growth rate.

By Melvin Tarlue