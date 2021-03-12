Seven Priority Areas In 2021 Budget

Government has shown its priorities areas for the year 2021.

In the 2021 Budget Statement and Economic Policy being presented in Parliament by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Government outlined seven priorities areas in 2021.

Among the priority areas are the Coronavirus containment measures and vaccination; implementation of the Ghana CARES Programme.

Also, Government is to prioritize the consolidation and completion of existing programmed and projects as well as the creation of fiscal space for implementation of priority programmes and projects.

The Government is equally expected to prioritize the creation and sustaining of jobs, security; entrepreneurship and wealth creation.

By Melvin Tarlue