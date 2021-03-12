Akufo-Addo Gov’t Was Tested Beyond Measure – Majority Leader

Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has stated that the Coronavirus pandemic tested the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government beyond measure.

With revenue slumming and the pandemic surging, he said the government was tested beyond measure.

He said food production in Ghana was enjoying a bumper harvest.

According to him, the country was onto the path of fiscal consolidation.

Out of nowhere, he said Covid19 emerged and slowed down in the country.

Mr Mensah-Bonsu made this known in his ongoing presentation of the 2021 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in Parliament.

Today, however, he said Ghana was well positioned to recover and rebuild an even well resilient economy.

He expressed the belief that the achievements of the Akufo-Addo’s government in the three years before Coronavirus will be the foundation for rebuilding a resilient economy for the country.

By Melvin Tarlue