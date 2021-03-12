Covid19 Has Killed Businesses And Jobs – Majority Leader

The Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has stated that the Coronavirus pandemic has led to the collapse of businesses in Ghana.

He said the Pandemic has also led to job loses in the country and around the world.

The Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs is presenting the Budget Statement and Economic Policy in Parliament currently.

He stated that for the first time in the 64 years of Ghana, he said the Government has had to simultaneously tackled the wording State of health and economic activities.

He disclosed that the 2021 Budget Statement contains deliberate and well thought out strategies that will hasten the country’s recovery from the Coronavirus.

By Melvin Tarlue