We’ll Continue To Resource Education – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured the nation that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government will continue to provide the needed resources for education development in the country.

This, he attributed to the importance it attaches to education which trains the critical manpower needs of the various facets of the economy.

Dr. Bawumia announced this in an address read for him by Prof. Kingsley Nyarko, Deputy Minister for Education in charge of Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) at the opening of the three-day Ghana Teacher Prize currently ongoing in Kumasi.

The event, which had the theme “Valuing teachers voice: Towards a new social contract for education”, will be climaxed on Saturday with the presentations of awards to some hardworking and deserving teachers from across the country.

Dr. Bawumia said, “As we move towards a new social contract for education, we recognise the importance of teacher voices. Your insights, feedback, and innovative ideas will continue to shape the digital agenda. The government is committed to providing you with the necessary support to thrive in this new environment, ensuring that you remain at the centre of our educational reforms.”

The Vice President indicated that the task of reimagining the education system was not solely about new policies or infrastructural improvements, but also about empowering teachers and ensuring that their voices shape the future of learning.

Govt’s Digital Agenda in Education

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in an address read by the Apagyahene, Nana Owusu Afriyie IV, praised the National Teaching Council (NTC) and Ghana Education Service (GES) among other institutions which are helping the delivery of quality education in the country.

He described the role of professional development as very critical and urged all to support efforts to ensure that teachers remain professional and also acquire the required skills and knowledge for their effective operations. The Asantehene called for the issue of counselling in schools to be looked at again since its role in the education and training of the youth was very necessary towards the development of the country.

Ghana Teacher Licensure Critical

The Registrar of the National Teaching Council, Dr. Christian Addai-Poku, in his welcome address, stated that the policies and practices it had put in place were among the best in the world and were helping to advance the teaching profession in the country.

“Let no one whittle down the standards and permit cheap entry requirements into the profession. Our requirements should remain as rigorous as those of doctors, nurses, lawyers, accountants, engineers and others,” he said.