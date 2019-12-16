We’ll Ensure Peaceful Polls – EC Assures

Sammy Tetteh – Deputy Commissioner of EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has indicated its preparedness to ensure a peaceful and successful District Level Elections and Unit Committee Election.

Thousands of candidates are contesting the December 17, 2019 local level elections across the country.

Addressing the media in Accra, a Deputy Commissioner of the EC, Sam Tetteh, said voting will take place at all polling stations in all electoral areas across the country.

He said voting will commence from 7:00am to 5:00pm.

“All eligible voters are therefore urged to go to their respective polling stations to cast their votes,” he urged.

According to him, registered voters whose voters ID cards are missing can vote since the voter’s particulars are in the final voters register.

He recounted the necessary preparatory exercise undertaken by the Commission such as limited voter registration exercise, exhibition of voters register, transfer of votes and proxy, receipt of nominations, among others.

The District Level Elections and the Unit Committee Election are held every four years to elect members to the Assembly and Unit Committees.

The tenure of the current members ends in 2019 hence the call for fresh elections.

In all, he said, there are 31,851 polling stations nationwide for the conduct of the exercise.

Security Arrangement

He said the Commission has submitted the list of all polling stations across the country including flashpoints to the Security Agencies to enable them deploy security men to the polling stations on election day to ensure law and order.

BY Melvin Tarlue