We’ll Have Lots Of Court Cases Over Election Results – Trump

US President, Donald Trump, has vowed to take up his fight against electoral ‘fraud’ in the US 2020 presidential election to the highest court of the land.

He is hoping to have the election results overturned in the event that they go Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden’s way.

In a live televised address from the White House on Friday morning, November 6, 2020, Mr Trump said he had been grossly cheated in the election.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win; if you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” Mr Trump says.

He said a lot of votes came in very late.

“I already decisively won many critical states including massive victories in Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, to name just a few,” he said.

He pointed out election interference from big media, and a number of powerful persons.

According to him, he and his campaign team want every legal votes are counted, saying we want an honest election, we want an honest count.

He noted that there has been lack of transparency in the counting process in the Democratic strongholds.

According to him, his campaign has been denied access to observe any in Detroit.

As a result, he said, the outcome of the election will be highly contested in court when Joe Biden wins.

He stated that “we think we will have a lot of litigation.”

The President recounted how he said many months ago that mail-in ballots were going to cause a lot of disaster in the election.

By Melvin Tarlue