We’ll Probe Atrocities In 2020 Polls– Mahama

John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama is assuring Ghanaians that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will open investigations into the death of some eight Ghanaians during the 2020 polls.

According to him, the party will unravel the incidents that led to the killing of the innocent Ghanaians during the election by armed men.

He accused the current government of being behind the atrocities, saying that he will ensure persons found culpable for the heinous crime pay for it dearly.

The 2020 NDC Presidential candidate further promised to provide their families with befitting compensation for their losses.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Mahama said “Two years ago, for the first time in the history of our country, a President and Government unleashed armed men who brutally killed eight innocent Ghanaians including a child during voting and results collation.

“In the last six years, Ghanaians have witnessed a reckless government that has taken a wrecking ball to our economy, leaving it in a very sorry state, rivaling some of the worst economies in the world.

“Our dear beloved nation, Ghana, is in a worst state today than at any time in the history of the 4th Republic — high levels of corruption, hardships due to bad economic and financial policies, a hungry and angry people, loss of investments, no credible reforms etc.”

“But we are a strong people. We are creative and innovative. The Ghanaian does not give up and we won’t give up”.

He added that “I, once again, extend our sympathies to the families of all who lost their lives and to the victims of all forms of violence perpetrated by the insensitive Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

“The NDC has pledged that it will investigate these state-sponsored atrocities and apply sanctions to those found culpable. We will provide appropriate compensation for those who have lost lives and limb.”

By Vincent Kubi