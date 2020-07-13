Wendy Shay To Host Virtual Concert

Wendy Shay

The management of Ruff Town Records in partnership with Kri8 Concept will host a pay-per-view virtual concert with Ghanaian afro-pop artiste, Wendy Shay, as the headline.

The event dubbed “Wendy Shay Survival Concert” is being organized to raise funds to support the Wendy Shay Foundation.

The Shay Foundation, established in 2019, seeks to help alleviate poverty and hungry among the less-privileged in society.

Shay Foundation, since its inception in 2019, has targeted the less privileged in the society to help alleviate poverty and satisfying the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), one and two; No poverty and Zero hunger respectively.

The event, slated for July 31, would only be accessible to patrons at a cost of GH¢5 per head.

This concert can be watched live by subscribing on all mobile money platforms via www.kri8.tv/wendyshay or you can call 0553075359 to purchase your viewing voucher(s).

The event will feature some selected Ghanaian artistes who will rock the stage alongside Wendy Shay.

They are expected to wow music fans with their danceable songs, stagecraft and dancing skills.

Organizers have promised patrons nothing but the very best of music and entertainment.

Wendy Shay, who is the headline artiste, joined the music industry in 2018 on Ruff Town Records headed by Ricky Nana Agyemang, aka Bullet.

She released her first single, Uber Driver, produced by MOG Beatz on June 1, 2018. The song was released together with the official video the same day.

Wendy Shay was recently enstooled as the Ahenemba Hemaa of Gomoa Afransi in the Central Region (Ghana) with the stool name Queen Ewurabena Ofosuhemaa Shay I.

She is a brand ambassador for the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in Ghana.

In 2018 she won Best New Artiste of the Year at the Ghana-Naija Showbiz Awards as well as New Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards South Africa, all in the same year.

She won the Discovery of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and New Artiste of the Year at Ghana Music Awards UK, all in 2019.

Wendy Shay has performed at several events including Miss Ghana 2018 Finals, RTP Awards Africa 2018 and BF Suma Ghana Connect among others.

She also performed at Afronation Music Festival, Ghana, in December 2019.

By George Clifford Owusu