Essien Backs Partey For EPL Move

Thomas Partey

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has backed Thomas Partey to move to the Premier League this summer.

Partey, 27, has been constantly linked to Arsenal this summer despite the interest from Manchester United, Inter Milan, Napoli and PSG.

As Footballghana.com has reported, the Ghana midfielder is desperate to move to the Premier League with Arsenal likely to be his next destination.

Mikel Arteta’s side are looking to offload two or three players to land the midfielder.

But according to Essien, who played for Chelsea in the Premier League, the dynamic midfielder will suit the Premier League.

“Thomas [Partey] is such a good player. I’d have loved to play with him,” Essien explained, as quoted by Goal.

“He is a young and talented player making waves in Europe. He is one player I’d liked to play alongside but it will never happen.

“It is their time at the Black Stars now so we have to support them and hopefully they can take it from where we left off.”

However, former Tottenham Hotspurs right back Kieran Trippier, speaking last month, told the Beautiful Game podcast that Partey style will suit the Premier League.

“He ranks as one of the best midfielders I’ve played with, but Mousa [Dembele] is Mousa and he’s on a different planet that guy. Even in training, he was in cruise control.

“He speaks perfect English, very good English. I don’t think he’d have a problem with the Premier League.”