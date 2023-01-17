Wendy Shay Warns Haters

Wendy Shay

Ghanaian female sensation, Wendy Shay, known in real life as Wendy Asiamah Addo, has warned her haters to stop sabotaging her music as she is bent on making a meaningful impact in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

According to Wendy Shay, in her closing remarks at the just-ended Shay Concert which took place at the West Hills Mall in Accra, many industrial players have consistently been sabotaging and peddling a lot of false stories about her to scare off investors who are willing to support her craft.

In a viral video trending on Twitter and sighted by BEATWAVES, she also told fans not to give ear to bad news and comments from haters who have the intention to destroy her music career, urging them to support her craft by streaming her music from Boomplay and other streaming platforms.

“Since my breakthrough in this music industry, a lot of industry players were saying Wendy Shay cannot make it, and I am not also talented but see me now; I have been able to pull a lot of crowd at my third edition of Shay Concert and it all thanks to you my loyal fans for the support,” she said.

“To my haters, this is just the beginning of many things to come of Wendy Shay, watch out,” she added.

The third edition of the Shay Concert, which was sponsored by Ebony Condoms and powered by Ruff Town Records, took place at the forecourt of the West Hills Mall last Saturday and had thousands of music lovers and fans of Wendy Shay pull up for a blissful night.

Aside from Wendy Shay, who was the headliner on the night, she had the support of some of the top-rated musicians in Ghana and her colleagues on the night. The likes of Fameye, Sister Afia, Eno Barony, Amerado, Ras Kuuku, Kwame Yogot, Larruso, Bosom Pyung, Kwaku Darlington, Darkovibes, Malcolm Nuna, and many others turned up in style and gave the fans who were at the concert a night they will cherish forever.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke