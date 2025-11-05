Wendy Shay’s ‘Ready’ Records 10.5m Audiomack Streams

Wendy Shay

WENDY SHAY’s newly released album titled, “Ready,” which was dropped on October 24, 2025, is making waves in the music scene, recording over 10.5 million on Audiomack, according to Chart Music.

This 13-track project explores themes of love, resilience, independence, and self-worth, showcasing her growth as a singer and songwriter.

The album features collaborations with artistes like Mavado, Olivetheboy, Itz Tiffany, and Nigyboy, and includes hits like “Black Coffee”, “Don’t Be Silly” and “Apology”. “Ready” has surpassed 10 million streams on Audiomack in just one week, solidifying Wendy Shay’s position as a leading female voice in contemporary Afropop.

Wendy Shay described “Ready” as a symbol of transformation, strength, value, and prosperity, reflecting her personal and professional growth. The album’s success has sparked conversations about her potential claim to “Artiste of the Year” status in next year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Wendy Shay, on X, expressed appreciation to her music lovers for streaming the album, saying, “Forever grateful for every stream, every share, every word you’ve sung back to me. This album lives because of YOU. Thank you SHAYGANG #READY.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke