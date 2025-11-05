Cina Soul Joins Stonebwoy @ Hogbetsotso Festival Jam

Cina Soul performing alongside Stonebwoy

Fans of Dancehall Act, Stonebwoy were thrown into a state of ecstasy after songstress Cina Soul joined him on stage to mark another year of the Hogbetsotso Festival street jams.

Cina Soul performed her latest single which featured Stonebwoy, titled “Larger Than Life” to the amazement of the crowd.

Stonebwoy brought the house down at the Hogbetsotso Festival, as he was seen performing alongside other top artistes, showcasing his signature reggae and dancehall vibes.

The festival, held annually in Anloga, Volta Region, celebrates the Anlo-Ewe people’s historic escape from Notsie, Togo, and is a grand showcase of culture, music, and unity.

Ghanaian music sensation, Stonebwoy, will also headline the Golden Jubilee Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards entertainment segment on November 15, 2025. The event will celebrate 50 years of recognising Ghana’s top athletes, blending sports and music.

Stonebwoy’s performance is a cultural highlight, symbolising the shared spirit of athletes and artistes, and reinforcing the awards’ status as Ghana’s premier sporting recognition event.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke